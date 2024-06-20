Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 329 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLW traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $39.92. 3,524,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,857. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.63. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

