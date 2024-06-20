Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Cuts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 519.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $1,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $29,971,593.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 682,564,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,572,076,937.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $29,971,593.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 682,564,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,572,076,937.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,811,370 shares of company stock worth $1,130,121,394. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,792. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.49. The firm has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.99 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.