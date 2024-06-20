Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 56.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,533,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,154,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.0 %

FLO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 280,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 162.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Flowers Foods

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.