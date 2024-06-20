Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $104.78 Million Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 909,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF comprises 1.5% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.58% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF worth $104,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.42. 129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.42. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $88.63 and a 1-year high of $115.47.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors (value, quality, small size and momentum) that are scaled by market cap. ONEO was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

