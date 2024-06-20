Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 199,209 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CNA Financial by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,296,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 180,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $1,043,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.40. 22,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

CNA Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.