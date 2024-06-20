Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $9.69 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,363 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MCD traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.31. 1,384,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,065. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.67. The company has a market capitalization of $182.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

