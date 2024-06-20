Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,767,000 after buying an additional 1,331,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,934,000 after acquiring an additional 371,322 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 354,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,412,000 after acquiring an additional 150,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,756,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $132.33. 155,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

