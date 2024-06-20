Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases 40,152 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,152 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.12% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.9% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 598,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,669. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 9,871 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $117,267.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,998.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 9,871 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $117,267.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,998.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 19,742 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $234,534.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,563,332 shares of company stock worth $683,727,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

