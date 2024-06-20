Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.43. 415,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,043. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

