Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Reduces Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,080,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,624,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Webster Financial stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 165,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.31. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

