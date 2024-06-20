Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

