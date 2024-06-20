Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 0.1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.85 and last traded at $74.50. 2,999,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 18,064,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

