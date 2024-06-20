Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $128,160.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

