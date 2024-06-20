ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.40.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ALE opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. Research analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 4,157.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

