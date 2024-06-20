Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 3,428,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,602,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $505.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 1,806,147 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,661,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 590.0% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 480,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 410,520 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

