ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Announces Dividend of $0.07 (BATS:OUSA)

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OUSA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,922 shares. The firm has a market cap of $765.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64.

Get ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.