ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on June 25th

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMTH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. 139,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $26.16.

Get ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

About ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.