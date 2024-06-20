ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on June 25th

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SMTH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. 139,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $26.16.
About ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.