Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Altex Industries Stock Down 7.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

