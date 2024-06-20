Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 59,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 108,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.82 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.