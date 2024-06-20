Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Up 0.3%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.17 and last traded at $44.93. 1,951,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,105,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.01%.

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $1,855,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1,666.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,164,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,007,000 after purchasing an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

