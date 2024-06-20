Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Raises Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.6456 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.72. 83,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,805. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

Featured Stories

