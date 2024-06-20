American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 million, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company's stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

