American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.26 million, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.69.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.