America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $364.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $57.81 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $127.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $491,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 728,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 8,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $491,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 728,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,140,832.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell bought 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,970.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,222.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,834. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

