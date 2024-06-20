America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $364.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.
America’s Car-Mart Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $57.81 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $127.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart
In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $491,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 728,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 8,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $491,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 728,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,140,832.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell bought 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,970.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,222.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,834. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CRMT
About America’s Car-Mart
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than America’s Car-Mart
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- ARM Holdings’ Stock Meteoric Rise: Is It a Buy or Overbought?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Rocket Lab Stock Jumps 40%: Analysts Fuel Growing Momentum
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Eli Lilly’s Stock Surge Driven by GLP-1 Demand
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.