Analysts Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target at $15.58

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

TVTX stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $540.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 460,176 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 441,318 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 218,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.