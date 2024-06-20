Analyzing SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) & Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) and Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiTime and Astera Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $143.99 million 19.01 -$80.54 million ($4.13) -28.98 Astera Labs $115.79 million 84.93 N/A N/A N/A

Astera Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SiTime.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 1 5 0 2.83 Astera Labs 0 0 11 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SiTime and Astera Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

SiTime currently has a consensus target price of $140.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Astera Labs has a consensus target price of $86.09, indicating a potential upside of 36.31%. Given Astera Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astera Labs is more favorable than SiTime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and Astera Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -66.88% -11.29% -9.41% Astera Labs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Astera Labs beats SiTime on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

