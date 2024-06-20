Andrew James Quinn Sells 36,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:ABX traded up C$0.59 on Thursday, reaching C$23.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,576. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$26.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.4494519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.67%.

ABX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Veritas Investment Research upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$20.70 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.73.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

