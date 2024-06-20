Angela Obree Purchases 4,000 Shares of Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) insider Angela Obree bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of A$10,312.00 ($6,829.14).

Flagship Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68.

About Flagship Investments

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

