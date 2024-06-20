Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -268.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 660,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 222,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,010,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 828,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

