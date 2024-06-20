Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research report issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Antero Resources stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 3.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,137,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oslo Asset Management AS raised its stake in Antero Resources by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after buying an additional 285,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after buying an additional 850,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Antero Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

