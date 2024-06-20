Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,026. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 228,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,599,000 after buying an additional 50,008 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after buying an additional 371,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

