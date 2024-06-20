Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,422,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 3,819,633 shares.The stock last traded at $5.63 and had previously closed at $5.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Applied Digital Stock Up 16.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 240,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after buying an additional 5,945,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Digital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 940,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,228,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

