Appulse (CVE:APL) Shares Down 3.2%

Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 13,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 18,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Appulse Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 14.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$4.28 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Appulse Company Profile

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; and provision of maintenance services, consulting, and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs.

