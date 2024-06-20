Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 3.5 %

Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $990.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.35.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,907,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,825,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

