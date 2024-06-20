Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $320.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $341.74. 196,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $148.32 and a fifty-two week high of $345.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $6,631,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,648,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $6,631,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,648,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,950 shares of company stock valued at $85,099,340. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.