Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $107.24 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $107.24 million and $17.72 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000875 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000686 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,589,506 coins and its circulating supply is 181,589,542 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

