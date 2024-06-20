Asure Software’s (ASUR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of ASUR opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $202.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.69. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $31.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,619,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 166.1% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Asure Software by 52.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Asure Software by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

