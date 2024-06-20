Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 406.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101,348 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,419,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $91.16. 1,535,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,331. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.49. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.