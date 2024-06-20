Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.33. 2,358,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,953. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $368.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.10 and its 200 day moving average is $325.77. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

