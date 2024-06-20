Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 3,820 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,718,000 after buying an additional 378,904 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,660,000 after purchasing an additional 695,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,849,000 after purchasing an additional 212,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,451,000 after purchasing an additional 190,254 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,792. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

