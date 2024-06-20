Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 474 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 149,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 112,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 462,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,477 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,874,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 43,451 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $907,000.

Shares of SMDV stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $61.62. 37,304 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

