Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in BP by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 65,425 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BP by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth $2,006,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.39. 6,023,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,116,826. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

