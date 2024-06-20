Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after acquiring an additional 632,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,675,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.89. 35,675,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,026,710. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

