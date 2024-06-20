Atlas Brown Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.45. 16,057,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,366,130. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

