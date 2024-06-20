Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,687 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,451,285,000 after buying an additional 305,912 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,752,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,543,676,000 after buying an additional 419,603 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,710,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,371,604,000 after buying an additional 1,030,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,756,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after buying an additional 709,114 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,647,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $708,677,000 after buying an additional 595,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FCX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,008,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386,407. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $2,781,271.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

