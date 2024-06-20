Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 1,104 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.75. 25,446,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,670,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

