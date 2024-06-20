Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 783 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,858,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $3,900,512.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,929.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,119 shares of company stock worth $54,101,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,246. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -149.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

