Atlas Brown Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $583,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 424.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FSTA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 73,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,529. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.