AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 33,711,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,171,836. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

