AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 9,078,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 36,382,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $152,109,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

