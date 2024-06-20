Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.15

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, Audius has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Audius has a market cap of $184.78 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,263,465,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,895,499 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

